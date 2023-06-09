NAPPS tasks FG to provide palliatives to members

By Gabriel Dike

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) says the recent removal of fuel subsidy would certainly affect the operations of members, which may lead to an increase in tuition.

NAPPS also stated that the decision of the Federal Government to remove fuel subsidy would have undeniable repercussions on private schools administration in the country.

The National President of NAPPS, Chief Yomi Otubela, disclosed this at a Webinar roundtable initiative on the theme: Government policies and resultant effect on private school administration: A case study on the removal of fuel subsidy.

Otubela specifically hinted that NAPPS members may be forced to increase school fees due to rising cost of running schools as a result of government removal of fuel subsidy.

According to him, the subsidy removal has far-reaching implications not only for private schools but also for the education sector as a whole.

His words: “Government policies have a profound impact on various aspects of our lives, and education is no exception. Private schools, in particular, play a crucial role in providing quality education and complementing the efforts of the government.

‘Private schools heavily rely on transportation for student commutes and energy for day-to-day operations, any alteration in fuel prices inevitably affects their financial sustainability and, consequently, their ability to deliver quality education.

“The removal of fuel subsidy has had its ripple effect on private school administration. Transportation costs have soared, cost of goods and services have increased, forcing schools to reassess their budget allocations. This, in turn, has led to potential increases in tuition fees, placing an additional burden on parents already grappling with economic challenges.

“While we acknowledge the need for the government to make difficult decisions and address economic challenges, it is imperative that we carefully consider the unintended consequences of such policies. The education sector, with its unique role in shaping the future of our nation, requires special attention and support.”

Otubela urged stakeholders to join NAPPS to engage in constructive dialogue on finding viable solutions, adding it is essential to foster collaboration between private schools, government, and the community to navigate the challenges arising from the removal of fuel subsidy.

He appealed to the government to provide palliatives such as school buses on lease agreement models, sponsor state and private teachers for training, give education grants to school teachers and administration.

Other demands include open Education Banks to grant loans to teachers, school owners and parents at single digits and approve tax holiday for teachers and schools.

Otubela said the government must see the fulfillment of the palliatives demands as one of the major solutions to our country’s numerous challenges.

“I urge private school administrators to adopt prudent financial management practices, explore alternative energy sources, and collaborate with each other to pool resources and expertise. By fostering a culture of innovation and adaptability, we can weather these challenges and continue to provide quality education to our students,” Otubela stated.

Two seasoned speakers; Mr. Bismark Rewane with over 30 years of experience as an economist, banker, and financial analyst and Prof. Olufemi Saibu, a professor of economics from the University of Lagos spoke at the Webinar.

Both advised NAPPS members to evolve strategies including financial prudence to mitigate the effects of government removal of fuel subsidy on the operations of their schools.