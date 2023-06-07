By Steve Agbota, Godwin Tsa and Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

President of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has condemned claims that Labour Party (LP) is sponsoring the union to embark on industrial action over the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.

Ajaero who spoke on a national television programme, yesterday, said it was the NLC that formed LP and that if anyone should dictate in the relationship, it should be the union.

This is as he said the candidate of LP would have faced same opposition from the NLC if he had unilaterally opted to deregulate and end the fuel subsidy regime.

“We determine what happens in Labour Party. Who is Labour Party and its candidate that will be telling us what to do? What we are doing now, has it not been consistent with what has been done on the issue of fuel subsidy from the past. Even when the Labour Party presidential candidate was talking about fuel subsidy removal, although the mode maybe different, we said if you do it, you will hear from us.”

•Abiodun mulls palliatives for workers

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said his administration is looking into ways of cushioning the hardship imposed on the people as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

He stated this during a meeting with labour leaders in the state where he acknowledged that subsidy removal would have effects on Nigerians, especially low income earners.

He promised that his administration would look into ways of ameliorating the impact of subsidy removal on residents of the state.

The governor said it was imperative that both government and labour leaders sit and come up with implementable options that would make life bearable to the people. He said whatever the options, it should not be seen as compensation for the increase in the price of petrol, but to reduce the impact.

“We are not, as a responsible administration, unmindful of the consequences that the regulation would cause in terms of its effect on the disposable income of the workers. We have noted that the price of petrol is now N500 from slightly above N200. There is a relationship between cost of PMS and transportation and cost of transportation and cost of goods and services. Since the announcement, as the governor and a player in the industry, I have been concerned on the multiplier effects as it would affect workers going to and from work and how it would affect their responsibilities and wellbeing,” Abiodun said.

State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Hameed Benco Ademola, said the meeting was called at the instant of the governor to find ways of cushioning the effect of the deregulation on civil servants and those in the informal sector

•Ex-Rep seeks urgent palliatives

Former member, House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak has commended President Bola Tinubu over the removal of fuel subsidy.

In a statement, yesterday, Uwak pleaded with the government to quickly come up with palliatives to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal on citizens.

He said the removal has led to increase in transport fares and food prices, with majority of citizens in severe hardship.

•Group tasks FG, labour on transparency

Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has asked the proposed joint committee to set up by government and organised labour to negotiate the removal of subsidy on petrol to develop a transparent implementation plan that addresses the concerns of Nigerians.

CTA Executive Director, Faith Nwadishi in a statement in Abuja asked the Federal Government and labour to ensure that the best interests of Nigerians are prioritised as they negotiate the removal of subsidy on petrol.

The group said while the resolutions reached between government and labour demonstrate positive steps towards addressing subsidy-related issues, it was of the opinion that these resolutions are long termed and that it was important to put in place actions to better serve the immediate interests of Nigerians.