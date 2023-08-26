From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Ibo Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation (ISCAF) is set to empower senior citizens in the country, less privileged as well as victims of insecurity as part of its obligations to reduce poverty especially caused by the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Addressing newsmen on Friday,President and founder of ISCAF,Bishop Magregorious Enyioha said the programme which will commence by October has already the 27 Chief Community Development Officers (CCDO) inaugurated to supervise the project.

Explaining reasons for the project, the cleric who is the General Overseer of Friend of Jesus Mission Incorporated said “Having observed what’s going on the nation especially after the president was sworn-in and the hash policy of fuel subsidy removal, it has become pertinent for us to show love and kindness to the most vulnerable ones in the country.

” Our Chief Community Development Officers will go into the rural areas to identify the most vulnerable ones especially the senior citizens who has retired for a very long time with no pension and nobody to care for them.

“We would provide succour for them,not only that,we would assist those affected by insecurity in the State,they have a reason to live again, the widows, youths without jobs will also benefit from our palliative.

Enyioha who frowned at the current insecurity situation in the State noted that ” the surest way to fight insecurity is empowerment.

He said “Go to the grassroots, educate the youths and empower them,crime will reduce,but if you continue to play politics with it,the problem will continue.

Explaining further on how to fund the project, Enyioha said ” ISCAF will liase with governments ,philanthropist, organisations to make sure we get funds to help provide the social needs in our communities. “