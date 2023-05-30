From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State is already filling the heat of the fuel subsidy removal by the new administration of President Bola Tinubu as most of the fuel stations in the State did not open for business.

Our correspondent gathered that the closed filling stations closed their dumps to enable them adjust to the prices as affected by the subsidy removal.

Although one or two filling stations which opened for business along Onitsha/Owerri road were selling between N3 30 and N400 per litre of fuel while the Nigeria National Petrol Corporation (NNPC) did not open.