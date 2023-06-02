From Fred Itua, Abuja

Some angry Nigerians who are members of Free Nigeria Movement (FNM), have issued

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu a seven- day ultimatum to reverse the decision on the removal of petroleum subsidy.

Members of the group said if the government fails to rescind its decision, it would be left with no option than to mobilise Nigerians across the states and occupy the streets.

The convener of the group, Moses Paul, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja. He vowed to mobilise Nigerians across the states to shutdown the country.

The group said it is aware of the ongoing talks between the Nigerian government and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), just as it asked the labour leaders to be steadfast.

Moses said the dictatorial pronouncement on the removal of subsidy by President Tinubu, whose ascension to power awaits confirmation by the courts, is a credible specimen in the scholarly hall of politics and governance.

He lamented the trauma the announcement has caused many Nigerians within a few days as well as the attendant inflationary effect, impact on livelihoods, income, high rate of criminal activities and others.

Moses said: “We frown at this unsavory pronouncement of subsidy removal by the new government, which is essentially place holding pending decision on all petitions at the Presidential Election Tribunal Court. We call for the immediate reversal of this pronouncement, the failure of which we shall begin national protests within the next seven (7) days.

“This is the lawful duty and right of every Nigerian. We are aware of ongoing talks with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the many actors lobbying for an acceptance of the new pump price by the NLC leadership. We call on the NLC to remain steadfast.

“While we understand the need to bring the criminal regime of subsidy to a close, we do not understand the urgency of this pronouncement given that a prior arrangement the by President Mohammadu Buhari administration set the withdrawal of subsidy for June, 2023.

“The hurry without any consideration of what cushioning mechanisms would be put in place to lessen the agony of our vast poor demography is most worrisome. We are therefore curious, like many Nigerians, of what the intention of the pronouncement was. Was it designed to inject more suffering into the Nigerian mass in order to break whatever remains of the bony courage which sat trembling on cold floors, grounded by fear as Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu perpetrated his evil at the International Conference Center Abuja? Or to woo lieutenants of the struggle for a New Nigeria, forced to their knees by a regime of hardship, draining the pool of reason?

“It is evident that when subsidy became a national reality in the mid and late 1970s, it was not an invention of the poor people of Nigeria. And when our refineries collapsed, it was not the poor who approved funds for their rehabilitation.

“Till date, subsidy greases the livelihood of the elite, to deepen their hold on the petroleum branch of our natural treasures. It is true that Nigerians are yet to be fully acquainted with the realities of dealings in the petroleum industry run by an evil cabal whose sole ambition is to endlessly milk profit from the suffering of Nigerians drowning dissident voices whenever it suits their will. The story of the Ogoni Nine leaves very little to the imagination.”

The group also berated the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPCL) for leading upward review pump price of between N488 and N557 in a nearly 200% nationwide hike.

He said the hasty enforcement of subsidy removal will murder the dreams of many young Nigerians.

“We cannot continue to pretend that we are a strong people when in fact we are dying in droves from desperation and depression. Nigerians are among the saddest people in the world today.

“If only this unnatural decree had waited till June, maybe palliatives would be put in place and our people would not be this scarred by what should have been a noble move by government.

“As always, we call on Nigerians to stand up to defend our country and our right to live with every inch of dignity in it. This is the only country we have. We will defend it with every stretch of our being standing on the law. This is the only way that Nigeria can stand for the good of all. As always, Let Nigeria Win,” he added.