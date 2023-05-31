By Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Government has warned motorists in the state who are in the habit of parking their vehicles indiscriminately on highways and inner roads in a bid to purchase fuel, to desist from hindering traffic flow within the metropolis.

Issuing the warning, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola stated that the Ministry has observed with dismay activities of motorists parking and queuing in unauthorized places thereby hindering free flow of traffic, hence the need for caution.

He further stressed that those found queuing for fuel should also ensure that the flow of traffic is not adversely affected, stating there are no excuses for traffic violation.

He reiterated that efficient traffic management has remained crucial in the attainment of seamless multi-modal transportation system of the state, hence, the need for strong collaboration of the motoring public to ensure the efforts of the government is not threatened by the surge of unlawful parking.

While confirming that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, have been mandated to enforce the state traffic laws in light of any impediment on traffic flow, the Permanent Secretary however, urged residents to join hands with the State Government in finding lasting solution to daily traffic congestions occasioned by these crop of traffic violators, by being traffic law abiding citizens.