From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi Government has sought the support and cooperation of Independent Petroleum Marketers’ Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) towards reducing the hardship faced by its citizens following fuel scarcity in the state.

The long ques in filing stations had surfaced especially in the state capital while many filing stations were under lock and key.

Concerned by the ugly trend, the state government under the state’s Commissioners for Commerce, Alhaji Usman Abubakar-Ladan and Information, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed-Birnin Kebbi, summoned a meeting to deliberate on ways to bring immediate solution to t lhe menace.

IPMAN executives in the state alongside other key stakeholders attended the meeting where issues surrounding the cause of fuel scarcity in the state were discussed and possible solutions were also offered.

While speaking in separate interviews shortly after their meeting, the two commissioners said Governor Nasir Idris was highly disturbed by the situation in Birnin Kebbi, hence the decision to call for immediate reverse of the trend.

Abubakar-Ladan said government observed with dismay the current fuel situation especially in Birnin Kebbi, adding that the meeting was successful as it deliberated on a number of issues and the way forward.

In his reaction, Commissioner for information and Cultures,Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed-Birnin Kebbi said the essence of the meeting was to bring succour to the people, saying: “Any hardship like this one borders government alot.

“Some people insinuated that some filing stations are holding the fuel and one of the decision that would have been taken if it is proven there is hoarding, is for government to ask the task force which has always been in place to take action and deal with the situation appropriately.

“The meeting is over we are going to write a report to the state government and take appropriate action will be taken.”

The commissioner appealed to the people of Birnin Kebbi and its environs to be patient and remain calm, insisting that the meeting held with IPMAN was a testimony that government was seriously concerned about their plights and it was taking measures to address such.

On people showing concern about the situation, Ahmed-BK observed that: “People have a reason to be concerned and we are all concerned because we experience the same hardship, we buy fuel at the same price, we go to the same market, the hardship is general, everybody feels it.

“I want to appeal to our people remain calm, support government, this meeting we held is a testimony that government is concerned about their plights and it is taking action in order to find solution to it, In Sha Allah,” he said.

The Chairman, IPMAN in Kebbi, Alhaji Buhari Aliyu-Koko commended the state government for the foresight in organising the meeting, adding that by the meeting, government now understood where exactly the problem lies.

Koko assured that IPMAN was fully ready to give the state government all the necessary support and cooperation to ameliorate the suffering of people across the state.