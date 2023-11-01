From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Queues of cars, buses, tricycles, and motorcycles have returned to Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, as the city is experiencing a scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petroleum.

Daily Sun gqthered that residents of Ibadan have been experiencing shortage of fuel since Sunday, a situation that ha led to some petrol stations closing their gates to customers.

The fuel scarcity in Ibadan has created inconvenience and frustration for residents, who hope for a resolution to the shortage soon.

Areas such as Akobo, Bashorun, Idi-Ape, Agodi Gate, Total Garden, Mokola, and Dugbe have been affected by the fuel scarcity. Other areas such as Olodo, Monatan, Iyana Church, Iwo Road, Apete, Sango, Bodija, Agbowo, and Iyaganku have also been impacted.

Most of the petroleum stations owned by independent marketers have been shut, while those that have been opening have increased their pump prices.

The major marketers, who have maintained their pump prices are facing long queues of frustrated customers.

Local residents have voiced their concerns about the scarcity. A commercial motorcyclist, Soji Ayinde, said the city has been experiencing a shortage of fuel since Sunday and expressed uncertainty about potential price increases. He also noted that the queues have become longer and some stations have already raised their pump prices.

The major marketers have been dispensing the commodity at the rate of N580, N590, and N592 per litre. But majority of the major marketers did not open their stations for business in many parts of Ibadan. Some independent marketers that have been dispensing the petrol at the rate of N620, N630 and N670.

The development has culminated in the increment in transport fares. Some transporters save added additional N50, N100, N200, and N500 to their charges, depending on the distance to be covered.

Pa Olayemi Amoo, a taxi driver said: “Honestly, I don’t know where Nigeria turning into. We are suffering. The Federal Government should find a permanent solution to this problem. I spent two hours on the queue before I was able to buy petrol. I use to bynit at N592 before,. Now, I bought for N630. The two hours that I spent or wasted and the higher price that I bought the petrol is of concern to me. But passengers will pay for everything.”