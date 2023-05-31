From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Long queues of motorists have resurfaced in filling stations in the metropolis of Kano State following Monday’s announcement by President Bola Tinubu that his administration would not implement the fuel subsidy regime.

Daily Sun observed that many filling stations in the state capital, which were hitherto reputed for regular availability of fuel products, had been in lock and key since the presidential policy statement, while a few stations that had the product could not match the sudden bust of anxious petrol buyers.

A survey around the city capital indicated that Total Filling Station on Airport Road, Wednesday morning, had no fewer than 100 queued-up vehicles, apart from the commercial tricycles operators who were also in large numbers. A similar experience was recorded at AA Rano by Airport Road, Kano State, Tuesday where many vehicles slept across the night to be able to buy.

The prices per litter at these stations differ depending on the nature of the marketer in question, but generally, prices fell between N400 to N560 per litre with chances that it might still go up by Thursday. Black market prices per gallon have hit the roof as the black market dealers sell at unreasonably exorbitant prices.

Motorists who spoke to Daily Sun at Shafa Filling Station along Murtala Mohammed Way decried the sad situation both in terms of cost and the loss of working-hour, describing the hours lost in queues as harmful to them in their places of work.

They blamed President Tinubu for his poor leadership skill, saying he ought not to have announced such a sensitive policy at his inauguration ground.

Abubakar Haruna expressed fear that the cost of living and transport fares in the state would go up in the coming days while regretting that their earnings as workers have not been increased by a single kobo.

He appealed to the new administration to respond quickly to the present challenge, saying that this was not the best way to reward voters for voting for the present administration.