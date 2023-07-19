From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Irked by the current fuel situation in the country,Igbo youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL),has threatened to mobilise Nigerians, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC),Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other unions for a protest march.

The youths frowned at the astronomical increase in the pump price of the Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) describing it as wicked and gross insensitivity of the highest order.

President General of COSEYL,Goodluck Ibem who gave the threat in a statement he released to newsmen in Owerri also noted that “The recent fuel price hike has proved beyond every reasonable doubt that the previous fuel price increment from N198 to N520 was not as a result of subsidy removal but it is a well calculated attempt to impoverish Nigerians so that they will not have the energy and strength to challenge the Federal Government in whatever way.

“When Nigerians are still battling with hardship to settle with the previous price of N520, the same President Tinubu within 2 months in office increased the same price of fuel to N617.

“If we minus the new President Tinubu fuel price of N617 from N198 of former President Buhari’s old price, the answer is 419. This tells Nigerians the kind of President we are dealing with.

“It is high time Nigerians throw away ethnicity, tribe, religion and other evil tactics used by the political class to divide us and face the monsters who are hell-bent to destroy the livelihood of the common masses.

“Now that the fuel price have been increased to N617 per litre, do we have any Yoruba , Hausa/Fulani or Igbo fuel stations where his tribe men or religious members can buy it at a cheaper rate? The answer is capital No!

“It then means that we the masses, the true Nigerian people are the ones targeted for extinction by the political class who are in power.

“We therefore call on the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, the Trade Union Congress, TUC, Nigerian Youths, All Traders and Businessmen/women, All Trade Unions and all Nigerians students in the entire nation to come out enmasse for a protest march against this evil and wickedness brought upon Nigerians by President Bola Tinubu.

“The time to liberate Nigeria from her oppressors is now. We must march on the streets of the 36 states of Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja until the fuel price is reversed to is old price of N198 per litre.

“We don’t need any palliatives, we only want a reversal of the fuel price to N198 per litre. Enough said”. Ibem stated.