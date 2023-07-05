From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 23 new undergraduate and 21 new postgraduate programmes at the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), Katsina State.

The programmes are to be offered by the university with effect from the 2023/2024 academic session.

The Coordinator, Directorate of Public Relations and Protocol (DPRP) of the University, Habibu Umar Aminu, explained in a statement that the approval for the commencement of the programmes which is contained in a letter signed by NUC’s Director of Academic Planning, Dr NB Saliu, “was sequel to an earlier resource verification visit to the university by NUC panel of experts to the proposed programmes with a view to assessing the human and material resources available for their establishment.”

Some of the new undergraduate programmes include, B.Sc Mass Communication, LL.B Law, B.Eng. Mechatronics Engineering, B.Sc International Relations and Diplomacy, B.URP Urban and Regional Planning, B.Sc Applied Geophysics, B.Tech. Entrepreneurship, B. Tech. Textile Design Technology, among others.

According to the statement, “the new programmes are in addition to over 80 different others already being offered at the university at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.”