The Federal University, Birnin Kebbi(FUBK) had matriculated 3,062 undergraduates candidates during its 8th matriculation ceremony held in the institution.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Zayyan Muhammad-Umar, who disclosed this during the ceremony, explained that the university was driven by overwhelming desire to encourage vibrant academic culture.

According to him, “the culture is through the facilitation of cutting edge research, seminars, workshops and conferences that not only elicit robust academic exchange and discourse, but are also geared at improving the lots of our communities.

“On this, I salute the unwavering commitment of my predecessors, who had worked tirelessly towards making this university a class of its own,” he said.

Umar also assured the students, guardians and parents that the university would continue to build on the significant milestone.

“The management under my stewardship is determined to improve the vibrancy of our academic activities with a view to make this university a destination of choice for all.

” This year, the FUBK has attracted over 10,000 applicants, of which 3,062 undergraduate candidates were successfully admitted and are being matriculated today,” he said.

Umar urged the students to help build a university they could all be proud of by shunning all negative tendencies as ” cultism, drunkenness, exam malpractice, and disrespect to constituted authority for which the university has zero tolerance.”

The VC appealed to the new students to be security conscious and report any suspicious character to the university authority at any time.