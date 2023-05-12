From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Governing Council of Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK) has appointed Professor Aliyu Abdullahi Turaki as the new Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University.

The appointment was sequel to the recommendation of the Senate and subsequent approval of the Governing Council at its 26th meeting held from 10th to 11thMay, 2023.

Head of Information and Public Relations, of the University, Mallam Jamilu M. Magaji confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to him, “the appointment is for a term of two years at the first instance and takes effect from Thursday, 11th May, 2023”.

He explained that, “the DVC obtained his Secondary School Certificate in 1990. He obtained B.Sc. and M.Sc. Biochemistry from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, in 1996 and 2006, respectively.

“Prof. A.A. Turaki obtained his PhD in Molecular Biology at the University of Greenwich, United Kingdom in 2014. Between 2007 and 2008, he also obtained Postgraduate Certificate in Food Safety and Certificate in Applied Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) from University of Greenwhich and Royal Institute of Public Health, UK”.

He added that, the new Deputy Vice Chancellor comes with over two decades of professional experience stressed that he started his teaching career as a Lecturer at College of Agriculture, Zuru in 1998, joined the services of Federal University Birnin Kebbi on 26th May, 2015 as Lecturer I at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, where he rose through ranks to become Professor in 2022″.

Turak, according to the statement, have served in various capacities in the University setting, as Director of Academic Planning from 2021 to date; Deputy Dean, Postgraduate School from 2021 to date and Senate Representative on Council from 2021 to date.

” He also served as Deputy Director, Academic Planning from 2015 to 2021 as well as Head of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from 2018 to 2023.

In another development, the Vice Chancellor, Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Prof. Muhammad Zaiyan Umar, has approved the reappointments of the immediate past Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kasimu Shehu as Director, Research and Innovation; Prof. Isa Garba Abor of the Department of Mathematics as Director, Consultancy and Entrepreneurship as well as Prof. Kabiru Jega Umar of the Department of Chemistry as Director, School of Basic Studies.

Their appointments take effect from April 27, 2023.

Other appointed in the university, Prof. M.D.A. Bunza (Biological Sciences), as Director, General Studies; Dr. Sirajo M. Bakura (Computer Science) as Deputy Director Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES); Dr. Abubakar Musa Shinkafi (Computer Science) as Deputy Director, Entrepreneurship; Dr. Ahmad Saidu (Nursing Sciences) as Deputy Director, School of Basic Studies and Mal. Yazid Salihu (ICT Directorate) as Deputy Director, Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Their appointments take effect from 27th April, 2023.