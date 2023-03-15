From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has assured the business community in the state that whatever robust relationship they have enjoyed under his administration would be continued and consolidated by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Siminalayi Fubara, when elected.

Governor Wike noted that since 2015 his administration has conscientiously invested huge resources in infrastructure development in a bid to enhance economic growth of the State and boost further investments.

He gave the assurance of continuity of robust relationship between the State and the business community during a town hall meeting and interactive session organised by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in the State.

The Rivers State governor, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Emeka Woke, recalled that before he assumed office in 2015, residents of the State and the business community were denied access to justice due to the closure of all the courts by the Chibuike Amaechi’s administration.

He explained that in cognisance of the fact that a sound legal system and well-functioning justice institutions are key contributors to long-term economic and a thriving business environment, his administration on assumption of office quickly reopened all the courts.

“When we came on board, for some months the courts in Rivers State were locked down and as a business man you need an enabling environment to do your business. And in a society where people live together there is bound to be conflict, there is bound to be disagreement, and then you need a standard and solid judiciary to resolve disputes because that is another way of enhancing business.”

Governor Wike said the reopening of the courts made it possible for the business community in the State to have access to justice services needed to resolve disputes, enhance the development of business and investment climates.

The Rivers State governor informed the business community that one of the major challenges the state faced when he assumed office was insecurity.

According to him, since 2015 till date, sufficient investment has been made to enhance security and drive the economic growth of the State.

“By the grace of God, Rivers state is ranking in the states with less crime index. The governor reengineered the security architecture of the State, provided enough logistics in terms of equipment and every other logistics that is required for the security agencies to provide security, because if the State is not safe you won’t do your business.”

As part of effort to promote the ease of doing business, governor Wike explained that his administration has been deliberate in the construction of roads and flyovers in Port Harcourt and other parts of the State because of the various economic benefits offered by roads especially in rural areas.

The governor implored the business community to mobilise support for the Siminalayi Fubara, who has been a part of the administration from its inception, and also an ardent believer in the New Rivers Vision.

“Whatever robust relationship you have enjoyed with our team will be continued and consolidated.”

Reacting to insinuation and misinformation that he worked against the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, in the just concluded presidential election, governor Wike described this as untrue.

The PDP governorship candidate, Siminalayi Fubara, who was represented by his running mate, Prof. Ngozi Odu, said they would consolidate and ensure continuity of the good works governor Wike had started.

The National Public Relations Officer, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Ukadike Chinedu, noted that governor Wike has become a household name in Nigeria because of his giant developmental strides.

He stated that under the governor’s watch, their business as marketers of petroleum products has enjoyed prosperity courtesy of the peaceful atmosphere in the state necessary for their businesses to thrive.

Chinedu declared that IPMAN members and Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria have resolved to adopt Fubara as their preferred candidate in Saturday’s governorship election in the State.

“The saying often goes, that you cannot change a winning team! In your avowed quest to ensure good governance of our dear Rivers State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen our dear brother and friend, Amaopusenibo Siminalayi Fubara, as our incoming Governor. We, members of IPMAN in Rivers State spread out our hands to welcome and adopt Senibo Sim Fubara as our candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Rivers State.

“We hereby pledge to support him and do all we can to ensure that Sim emerges as the incoming Executive Governor of Rivers State come March 18, 2023, when the Governorship election takes place, so that he can continue with the good works of his mentor, our amiable Governor, Chief Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

“We believe firmly that when you are sworn-in as the next Executive Governor of Rivers State come 29th May, 2023, you will also stamp your presence in the firmament of Rivers State just like your mentor both in words and in deed. Rivers State expects so much from you; the shoes you are about to step into are very huge. You have been well-groomed; you have closely followed our brother and mentor, Governor Nyesom Wike.”

Chinedu said it is their belief that Fubara will continue to work closely with IPMAN and other stakeholders in Rivers State in order for them to continue to contribute their quota to the growth and development of the State.