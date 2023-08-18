From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has told members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) that their lofty contributions to the development of the State were heartwarming and commendable.

Fubara stated this during the swearing in ceremony of 2023 Batch B Stream 2 Corps members deployed to Rivers State on Friday.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Bureau, office of the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Hamilton Amadi, Fubara assured the Corps members that his administration was fully aware of the challenges facing them and is doing everything necessary to help them overcome them.

Speaking further, he enjoined the Corps members to continue to play pivotal roles in nation building by offering selfless services to improve the wellbeing of all citizens.

He concluded by charging the Corps members to display at all times, exemplary character that would influence positive value chain among Nigerians.

In his welcome address, Rivers State NYSC Coordinator, Mr. George Mfongang, used the occasion to urge the Corps members to use the opportunity of the three-weeks training to rediscover themselves and harness their innate potentials by participating actively in all camp programmes and activities.

He appealed to Governor Fubara to relocate the NYSC Secretariat at Mile 1, Diobu, to a more serene and safe area, owing to noise pollution in Mile 1 and frequent knocking down of Corps members by reckless drivers in the present location.

He concluded by also requesting for donation of official lodge as the permanent residence of the State Coordinator as is the case in other States.

Rivers State Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi represented by Justice Iheanyichukwu Wodi, administered the Oath of Allegiance on the 2500 Corps members deployed to Rivers State.