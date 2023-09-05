From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has charged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to be resilient in offering invaluable services in their host communities in order to make their mark in the task of nation-building.

The governor gave the charge on Tuesday, during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch B Stream 2 Orientation Course for Corps members deployed to Rivers State at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area of the state.

Fubara, represented by the Director of Administration, Office of Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Wealth Ingo-Tariah, enjoined the Corps members to be disciplined and patriotic so as to make positive impacts on the lives of good people of Rivers State.

He commended them for their outstanding conduct throughout the duration of the orientation exercise and urged them to be focused on playing pivotal roles in uplifting the lives of the people.

He concluded by assuring the Corps members of his administration’s continuous commitment in meeting their security and welfare needs.

In his address, the Coordinator, NYSC, Rivers State, Mr George Mfongang, appealed to the Corps members to go into the nooks and crannies of the state to meet the yearnings and expectations of the people as well-trained and equipped leaders with the capacity to make positive changes through effective and efficient service delivery.

He further appealed to the Corps members to identify the felt needs of the people of their host communities and help them to overcome such needs by executing Community Development Service projects.

The coordinator concluded by expressing the gratitude of camp officials and Corps members to Governor Fubara for his love and assistance to the NYSC scheme.