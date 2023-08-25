…Condemns attack on RSU Female hostel by miscreants

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged Rivers people to expect more development projects across sectors beyond the completed projects listed to celebrate his first 100 days in office.

He spoke after an inspection tour round a number of projects in four local government areas of the State on Thursday, saying he was personally certifying the state of completion of the projects to ensure that the desired quality was delivered to the beneficiaries.

The projects inspected included the 10.3 kilometre Indorama-Agbonchia-Ogale-Ebubu-East West Link Road, the 19.1 kilometres long Oyigbo-Okoloma (Afam) Road, the Comprehensive High School, Alesa-Eleme, the Botem- Gbene-nu Horo Road, the Community Secondary School, Koroma-Tai, and the Government Secondary School in Eneka Town.

Fubara noted that though his administration is still in its early days, the zeal to work more in advancing the interest of the State would be sustained to ensure that every Rivers person feels the benefits of the development strides.

“I am happy with what I saw. You can see the level of work going on in the secondary schools. The number of workers shows that the contractors are serious.

“We also stopped by at Eleme where we have two projects there; one is the old Bori road which takes you to Eteo road to connect Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, that we intend to flag-off soon. It is a very important project because once it is done, you don’t need to pass through the East-West Road if you are going to the axis of Ogoni, Opobo or even Andoni.”

Governor Fubara also visited the Rivers State University campus where he condemned the robbery attack on students in the Female Hostel D by yet to be identified criminals.

He assured that the investigation that has opened will unravel the perpetrators, and bring them to book, while promising medical attention for the molested students.

