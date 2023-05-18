From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Media and Publicity Sub-Committee of the Siminalayi Fubara/Ngozi Odu inauguration has said that the incoming government is focused on creating an economically viable Rivers State.

Mrs Ibim Semenitari, a member of the Sub-Committee, stated this when she addressed newsmen on some of the areas the new administration would focus on as contained in the manifesto of the governor-elect in Port Harcourt, on Thursday.

She said the new state government would enter into collaboration with the federal government to ensure an improved economy.

Semenitari stated: “The new administration to all intents and purposes, is focused on creating an economically viable Rivers State.

“There have been specific pronouncements with regards to trying to encourage a bit more with regards to seaport, liaising with the federal government to ensure an improved economy.

“Of course, you know that the seaport is exclusively on the federal government list. But, from what the incoming governor has said, there would be a lot of collaboration between the state and federal government to ensure a more economically viable state.”

According to her, Fubara’s government will also look at developing the infrastructure to encourage small businesses.

“There would also be a focus on infrastructure development that would encourage small businesses. And, there is a focus on agriculture as a means to encourage small businesses.

“In his manifesto, he (Fubara) has spoken about opening up a free land, so that there would be a land tenure that will be possible for people to turn their lands into wealth.”

She added that the incoming governor is going to bring to bear his expertise and experience as a financial manager.

“So, we can be sure of sound financial management in the next administration. And from his manifesto, the public sector is likely to see a lot of revamping.”

Earlier, state Commissioner for Information and Communications and Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee, Chris Finebone, highlighted events lined up for the inauguration of the new government.

Finebone said: “These events will kick off today (Thursday) after this press conference with the commissioning of Rumuesara Internal Roads and Akpabu-Odido Link Road.

“Subsequent days will feature more project flag-offs and commissioning. This will underline the unprecedented decision of Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration to wind up or end even stronger than it started.

“Governor Wike believes that working so hard and ending his administration strong will provide the incoming Siminalayi administration with the needed momentum to excel from the beginning and continue strong.

The Governor Wike administration will bow out on May 29 and will be providing the incoming administration with the advantage of having a well-articulated handover, something the outgoing administration did not benefit from the administration it succeeded on May 29, 2015.

Therefore, the ground is being prepared for the Siminalayi administration to have a seamless and very smooth takeoff from day one.