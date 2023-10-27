From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has charged newly sworn-in commissioners to cultivate the culture of team work by mobilising staff in their ministries of posting to ensure higher productivity and promotion of the interest of the State.

Fubara gave the charge when he swore-in five new commissioners at the Executive Chamber of Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Those sworn-in were Gift Worlu, Austin Ben Chioma, Isaac Umejuru, Mr. Joseph Johnson and Mr. Victor Kii.

Governor Fubara said to deliver his electioneering promises, he needs capable and competent people on board to create a greater Rivers and they had been chosen to contribute their best to achieve that goal.

He said: “We have in our midst today, very capable people who are going to add value to our system. Some of you might have been nominated from your local government after deliberations. But, here, you are not representing your local governments, you are working for the State.

“The task is to deliver for the State. Your loyalty is to the State because if you don’t do that, when you leave, whether you like it or not, the records will be there to show what you did while you served as a commissioner.

“So, I charge you to leave your local issues and focus on promoting the interest of our State. That is the only way the theme that we all agreed on, consolidation and continuity, can be felt in our State.”

Governor Fubara advised them against administering their assigned ministries as sole administrators, but work as team leaders galvernising the permanent secretaries, directors and other levels of staff to achieve given task.