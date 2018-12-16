Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), Prof. Abba Alkhasum, has directed all contractors handling projects in the University whose deadline for submission has expired to complete and handover projects on or before January 30, 2019 or face the consequence.

Prof. Alkhasum who gave the directive during an inspection of ongoing projects in the University last Tuesday frowned at the lukewarm attitude of some contractors towards completion of the projects.

He warned that any contractor who has assessed funds for contracts awarded and is delaying its completion will face the wrath of the University upon expiration of the January 30 ultimatum.

It will be recalled that prior to this ultimatum, the Chairman had on earlier inspection visits warned that unnecessary delays will not be tolerated by Council. Consequently, they were made to submit work plans which showed that most of the jobs would have been completed by September, 2018.

The Pro-Chancellor, Prof Alkhasum was accompanied by External Council Member, Alh. Muhammed Mashi, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Richard Kimbir and other Principal Officers of the University.

Projects supervised during the tour included Electrical Electronics Engineering Complex, College of Agric Business at Southcore, College of Forestry and Fisheries, Northcore; 3 floor laboratory building of Sciences Southcore and Pilot Plant of College of Food Science Technology.