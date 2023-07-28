By Henry Uche

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has urged Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) to tackle the menace of fake insurance cover paraded by some motorists in the country.

The Corps Marshal, in Abuja, Mr. Dauda Ali Biu made this appeal when the Chairman of NIA, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin led a delegation of some members of the Governing Council to pay him a work visit.

A statement signed by the Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, Human Resource & Administration at NIA, Mr. Davis Iyasere confirmed this development to newsmen.

The Corps Marshal enjoined the Association to maintain more frequent interaction and extend same to other enforcement agencies, adding that creating more awareness on benefits of insurance to the public would encourage more vehicle owners to embrace insurance.

NIA helmsman who felicitated Mr. Biu on his appointment, and reiterated NIA’s support to FRSC, applauded the good work of FRSC in curbing road accidents through periodic checks on the road which is positively impacting motor vehicle administration in Nigeria.

In line with the theme of his tenure – “Expanding the Frontiers of Insurance Through Partnership and Stakeholders’ Engagement” Omosehin whose aim was to strengthen the long time relationship between the NIA and FRSC sought to explore other areas of mutual collaboration between the two bodies.

He urged the leadership of FRSC to intensify campaign for safety on the roads by emphasizing the need for motorists to obtain the necessary insurance policies in line with relevant laws of the land.

“NIA will continue to be a strong ally and do all within its powers to support the Corps Marshal and his team. Our appeal is that the FRSC should continue to help ensure the validation of genuine insurance in line with the law”. he urged.

He promised that NIA would collaborate with FRSC to see that victims of motor vehicle accidents are adequately compensated through continued access to the Nigerian Insurance Industry Database platform that would aid verification of insurance documents presented by motorist to FRSC field officers which should include passenger liability cover.

Similarly, the Director General of NIA, Mrs. Yetunde Ilori assured the Corps that the Association would work hard to deliver on expectations.

“FRSC should continue its good work of restoring sanity on our roads” she implored.