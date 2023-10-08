The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that with the level of insecurity across the country, there is the need for its personnel to bear firearms in discharging their duties.

The Corps Marshal, of the FRSC Mr Dauda Biu, made this known at the weekend, while inaugurating 1,762 personnel of the corps who just concluded their four month basic course at the Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC), Kontagora, Niger.

Biu, who was represented by Shehu Zaki, a Deputy Corps Marshal, said that the measure would ensure adequate protection for the personnel who were often attacked in the course of duty by some road users or suspected criminals who take advantage of the security challenges in the country.

“It is left to the political leaders to arm the FRSC, but what we do know is that the issue of the FRSC bearing arms has been on our status since 1992.

“What we are still waiting for is for us to be given the go ahead to start using arms.

“Right now, looking at the level of insecurity in the country, it is not out of place for the FRSC to start using arms to enable us protect ourselves when the need arise,” Biu said.

He, however, urged the cadets officers, cadet marshal assistants and road marshal assistants to be dedicated to their duties towards bringing glory to the corps and the nation.

The corps marshal urged the personnel to be patriotic and exhibit the highest level of discipline, honour, integrity, accountability, transparency, courtesy, confidentiality, decency, loyalty and team spirit in discharging their duties to ensure success.

Biu said, “As we tackle the challenges of nation building and sustainable development in a complex operational environment, where you will soon face reality.

“It has therefore become imperative that, I sound a very strong caution which is aimed at protecting and preserving your lives in the cause of discharging your duties objectively.