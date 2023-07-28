Emphasizes interagency collaboration, stakeholder engagement

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a recent exclusive interview with Saturday Sun, on Friday, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Nasarawa State, Corps Commander Sabo Innocent Maigari, revealed a comprehensive road map aimed at enhancing road safety, reducing crashes, and promoting responsible motoring behavior.

Since assuming office, Corps Commander Sabo Maigari has been committed to shaping and improving the activities of the FRSC in the state. Recognizing the importance of interagency collaboration, he has fostered strong partnerships with other law enforcement agencies to ensure a coordinated and effective approach to road safety.

“One of the key focal points of the road map is establishing a conducive atmosphere for community and stakeholder collaboration.”

Corps Commander Maigari emphasized the significance of working hand-in-hand with local communities and relevant stakeholders to implement successful safety programs across the state. “This collaboration is expected to bring about a greater sense of ownership and responsibility among the citizens, making road safety a collective endeavor.”

To address the issue of crashes caused by uneducated drivers, the Sector Commander has taken the initiative to hold meetings with heads of motor parks and other motoring public figures.

These meetings he said aimed to ensure that drivers receive proper education and training on traffic rules and safe driving practices. By enhancing the knowledge and understanding of drivers, the FRSC hopes to mitigate road crashes resulting from ignorance and negligence.

In his appeal to the motoring public, Corps Commander Sabo Maigari urged all drivers to be law-abiding and strictly adhere to driving rules and regulations.

He stressed the importance of responsible driving behavior and avoiding any actions that could lead to road crashes, not only for the safety of the individual drivers but also for the well-being of other road users.

“Motorists and the general public are encouraged to support these efforts and play an active role in making Nasarawa State’s roads safer for everyone. By embracing responsible driving practices and cooperating with the FRSC’s initiatives, citizens can contribute to the overall goal of minimizing road crashes and ensuring a safer road environment.” He added.