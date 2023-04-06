From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Paul Okpe, yesterday, warned road users, especially motorists in the state against driving when they are fatigued and drunk so as to prevent road accidents.

He gave the warning in Benin during the 2023 Easter Special Patrol/Rally with the theme, driving tired is as dangerous as driving drunk, avoid night driving, wornout tire, excessive speed”

Okpe identified driving tired, driving drunk, excessive speed, night driving among others as the major causes of accident on the road.

“Motorists should be safety cautious during the Easter holiday, driving for long hours without rest leads to tiredness and this could cause road traffic crashes.

“As you drive this period, you should be patient, observe speed limit, plan your trips, set out early so as to arrive your destination early”.

According to him, driving when tired was dangerous and ranked among major causes of road traffic crashes in the country.

On his part Deputy State Secretary, Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), said drivers must comply with road traffic rules and regulations “Any driver who disobeys road traffic rules and regulations will be taken to mobile court or serve jail term.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, Edo Transport Authority, Mrs Edugie Agbonlahor, said continous sensitization was key in changing mindset to adopt positive attitudes.

.

She however urged fleet operators to always educate their drivers on the need to ensure safety on the roads while also avoiding high speed.

Also speaking Zonal Coordinator, FRSC Special Marshall, Mr Friday Ekhiatoi, identified bad road as causes of road traffic crashes, urging government to fix bad roads in the country.

He also urged motorists to desist from drunk driving, driving when fatigued, use of wornout tyres, execesive speed, among others.