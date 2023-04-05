From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun State Command, says it has handed over the sum of N27,171,400 recovered from the accident scene to the relative of the victim.

The Sector Public Education Officer, Agnes Ogungbemi, disclosed that N21,900 belonging to the driver of the accident vehicle was also handed over to the police Ijebu-Ijesa.

She explained that two vehicles with registration numbers KTU896HX and GBA440XA were involved in the accident that occurred at the Ipetu-Ilesa expressway on Tuesday.

According to FRSC, the fatal accident was probably caused by dangerous driving and excessive speeding.

Ogungbemi confirmed that out of fourteen persons involved, six died while seven others were injured.

‘The N21,900 that belongs to the driver who drove GBA440XA Opel Zafira was handed over to NPF Ijebu Ijesa. NPF towed the vehicles to their station.

“The sum of N27,171,400 was recovered and handed over to the victims’ family members.

“The injured victims were taken to Wesley Hospital Ilesa while corpses were deposited at the same hospital morgue,” Ogungbemi stated.