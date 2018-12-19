NAN

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that the corps was not aiding and abetting smuggling of rice and other goods into the country.

Mr Fatai Bakare, the Assistant Corps Commander (ACC) in charge of Badagry Unit, said on Wednesday that the command was not involved in such operations as activities of their patrol operatives were well monitored.

“The majority of smugglers’ operations were carried out in the night when the FRSC ends its patrol at 18 00 hours (6 p.m.) daily.

“There is no way FRSC could stop the smugglers while on the wheel because they move in convoy speeding, are violent and ready to kill whoever is trying to interrupt their movement even the security agencies that carry arms,” he said.

Bakare said that majority of the smugglers were armed with local charms and weapons, while FRSC operatives do not carry arms.

He appealed to the public to disregard such allegations against the corps, adding that FRSC would not work contrary to government’s policies.

The unit commander said that the primary assignment was to make the road safer for the users and did not aid or abet smuggling at the corridor.