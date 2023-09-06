…Promises accident free ember month

By Philip Nwosu

The Isolo Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, has initiated a Town Hall Breakfast meeting for fleet operators and motorists within the area.

The programme, according to the FRSC, was initiated to ensure they keep drivers abreast with things they needed to know to ensure safe driving and prevent accidents within the command’s area of responsibility.

Speaking with journalists during the programme, the Unit Commander, Chief Route Commander Uko .O. Uko,said apart from the Town Hall, the Corps also do road safety audit during peak periods and the data used to advise government on road maintenance and the agency in traffic management.

He said within his area of responsibility, the corps had been engaging commercial bus drivers, Keke operators, and their unions to ensure that if there is any driver, who misbehaves, they would assist us in apprehending the driver.

He explained that the FRSC is reaching out to transport operators and their unions to ensure compliance to traffic regulations, adding that ,“very soon there is going to be a lot of changes within Lagos and environs, with particular reference to Isolo where we are working.”

Beyond these, the Unit Commander, said the command also has reactivated its special patrol and mobile court to ensure that offenders are apprehended and tried, pointing out that the unit can also be part of a joint intervention patrol where two or three commands come together to boost operation and ensure offenders are arrested.

The Chief Route commander said the Corp Marshal of the FRSC is worried about the way unlashed containers move around especially in Lagos, warning that truck bearing unlashed containers would henceforth be arrested.

He said the Isolo Unit Command has developed a home grown initiative of engaging the operators of trucks, especially in consideration of the bonded terminals located around Amuwo Odofin area, which falls under the Isolo command.

His words: “We have been engaging these bonded terminals, we have been to Sifax, Denca. Unity bonded terminal and we keep engaging them. The essence of doing this is to ensure that they understand that there is value attached to life and leaving the containers unlashed poses a great risk to other road users.”

While preparing for the “Ember” month and the safety of commuters and motorist during this period, Uko said that during these periods and in consideration of the fact that the traffic within the Isolo area is high, the Command will be having route lining and also have rescue team and special intervention team to ensure that the roads are free.