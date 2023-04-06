From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Kwara State command has deployed Nine hundred and fifty personnel which include three hundred and twenty two special marshals (322), twenty seven patrol vehicle, two power bike(02), four Ambulances (04) and a (70) tonne tow-truck to monitor all road during the Easter celebrations.

A statement by the Public Education officer Basambo Olayinka Busari of Rs8.1 Kwara Sector Command stated that the kwara State Sector Commander Corps Commander Fredrick A Ogidan has deployed personnel for traffic control at strategic location within Ilorin township and major cities in the state during the Easter special patrol scheduled from 6th to 12 April 2023.

The Sector Commander, enjoyed the motorist to obey traffic rules and regulations such as Excessive speeding, Overloading, Obstruction, Use of Phone While Driving, Passenger Manifest Violation, Operation Of Mechanical Deficiency and Rickety Vehicles, Lane Discipline /Route Violation among others.

In other to achieve free flow of Traffic and Reduction in Road Traffic Crash during the Festivity.The heavy tow-truck, Ambulances and rescue marshals will be station along major highway within the State.

The operation is targeted toward achieving 5 percent Reduction in Road Crash Fatalities Death and Injuries being the Corps 2023 Corporate Strategic Goal1.

While wishing the good people of state of Harmony happy Easter celebration, he advice motorist to exercise caution as ” ONLY THE LIVING CELEBRATES”