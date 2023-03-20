From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Corps Marshal of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu on Monday suggested inter-agency synergy among sister security agencies to end organised crimes including banditry and terrorism in the Country.

Biu spoke as the Guest of Honour at the opening of Exercise ‘Aske Biyu’, a joint multi-agency training on internal security and low-intensity conflict, organised by the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), held at Jaji Military Cantonment in Kaduna State on Monday.

To him, given the dynamics of the global security environment and current national security challenges, security agencies and other stakeholders have found themselves deployed regularly on internal security operations noting that, such deployments required an array of operations that involve kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to counter threats posed by predominantly irregular groups and non-state actors.

He emphasised that synergy among security agencies has been identified as a critical factor in defeating security threats in the country.

“This exercise is apt and timely as it provides a platform for the cross-fertilisation of ideas which will enhance cooperation and collaboration between stakeholders for the development of sustainable conflict resolution and management mechanisms.

“Indeed this training is in tandem with the desire to enhance skills and update knowledge on the required security strategies to mitigate Internal Security challenges in our dear nation.

“Thus, the importance of joint and multi-agency collaboration in Internal Security and Low-Intensity Conflict operations amongst law enforcement agencies and the military cannot be over-emphasized,” he added.

Earlier, AFCSC Commandant, Air Vice Marshal Emmanuel Wonah explained that exercise ‘Haske Biyu’ 2023 would focus on the South West geopolitical zone of the Country where the acts of banditry and kidnappings are more pronounced.

The exercise aimed to afford stakeholders the necessary information on which all agencies involved could make use of available resources jointly to deal with a given situation, AVM Emmanuel said.