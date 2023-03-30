From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anambra State musician Somanona Ezeonwuka, known by his stage name Romadisom Fortune, has announced that his newly released EP song “Jesus On Your Mind” will be one of the top ten trending hit Christian songs in Nigeria.

Ezeonwuka, who also revealed plans to donate to charity and help uplift the poor, says he hopes to use his music to serve Jesus and attract God’s blessings.

Speaking about his musical background, Ezeonwuka said his talent started to manifest while he was studying at Zhejiang University of Technology in China. His ability to speak Chinese fluently has also helped his music career, and he says he is currently working on collaborations with artists from South Africa, Ghana, the United States, and even China.

Ezeonwuka also revealed that he is the author of a new book titled Book of Life and Creativity. He hopes to continue promoting songs about Jesus as a gospel artist and has plans to release a new album titled “Innermost Raying.”

“I have made up my mind to serve Jesus with my music, and I’m working on other songs to actualize my objective,” Ezeonwuka said.

Despite his success, Ezeonwuka says he did not travel to China for the sake of music. Instead, he went to study at Zhejiang University of Technology and only developed an interest in music in his third year. He credits his experience of using music to worship Jesus with Chinese nationals for his decision to pursue a music career.

“I acknowledged the goodness of Jesus in my life, and I had the opportunity to do music with the Chinese nationals, to use my music to worship Him,” Ezeonwuka said. “I can speak Chinese and I also studied French in Enugu at Alliance Francaise de Enugu. So, I speak French too but can’t compare it with how I speak Chinese.”