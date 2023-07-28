From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Safi Boys Club, a gathering of old friends and colleagues, has held a retirement party, where they poured encomiums on Professor Tony Esijolomi Afejuku, who recently retired as a lecturer from the services of University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The event which was attended also by royalties, top notch politicians, academia, business moguls, and legal luminaries, took place in Sapele, Delta State.

Friends and former colleagues of the professor took turns to eulogise him, with many describing him as a seasoned and distinguished lecturer who had impacted the society effectively overtime.

Reading his citation, Prof. Nyerhovwo Tonukari, highlighted his significant contributions to the field of academia as well as his invaluable impact on the lives of his students and colleagues.

He acknowledged the celebrant’s dedication, exemplary leadership, and commitment to excellence while in service.

Also paying tributes were old friends and colleagues, who paid glowing tributes to Afejuku, just as they reminisced their experiences with the professor.

Besides, they expressed deep admiration for the Afejuku, who they opined did not only impacted, shapened but also mentored the academic landscape.

Mr. Kofi Teye, praised Prof. Afejuku’s commitment to education and his remarkable ability to inspire young minds, recounting how Prof. Afejuku motivated him in his pursuit of a higher degree in English language and said that the Prof deserved the accolades accorded to him by the people, just as Chief Solomon Arenyeka spoke also spoke eloquently the retired Professor.

Professor Afejuku thanked the people for the honour done him, just as he recounted his experiences with the people while he was in active service.

He emphasised his enthusiasm for research as well as his ability to foster an environment of collaboration and intellectual growth.

High point of the event was the presentation of plague of friendship to the retired Professor for his meritorious services to the University of Benin and humanity which spanned over four decades.

Dignitaries at the event included Chief Iroro’netaye Clarke, Chief Hudson Ororho, Prof. Nyerhovwo Tonukari, Mr. Isaac Chokor, Chief (Mrs.) Oti Agoba, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, Chief Monday Igbuya, Mark Olomu, Prince Sunny Omatseye and Joe Emerho.