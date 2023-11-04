From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The French Republic, has said that the sum of $150 million looted by former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, will be repatriated to the country. The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, French Republic, Catherine Colonna, gave the assurance while speaking during a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking about her visit to Nigeria Friday evening, Colonna said France will return to Nigeria, the assets stolen from Nigerians by Abacha and his family that have been frozen in France since 2021.

Colonna said: “I had the great honour of being received by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, HE Bola Tinubu. Our discussion focused on the state of our bilateral partnership, as well as major regional and global crises. I thanked him for taking part in the Summit on a New Global Financing Pact, that we hosted in Paris in June, 2023, More broadly, I acknowledged the irreplaceable role of Nigeria in global governance.

“I also informed President Tinubu that in response to the request submitted by the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Justice, and in agreement with the US Administration, France will return to Nigeria, the assets stolen from the Nigerian people by General Sani Abacha and his family that have been frozen in France since 2021. We will start discussions with the Nigerian administration in order to allocate these 150 million US dollars to development projects benefiting the population, according to the priorities of the Nigerian government.”

Asked why France was repatriating the money in form of grants, Colonna said the decision was not depended on the French Government.

“It is part of the agreement that was reached between Nigeria and the family of former President Abacha,” Colonna disclosed. She however said what was interesting was that the money would go to the Nigerian population through grants that will be picked and identified together between the French Government and the Nigerian Government.

Earlier, Colonna said she met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and reaffirmed the will to strengthen partnership in terms of economy, trade, culture, development and humanitarian issues.

“We also talked at length about the challenges facing West Africa at the moment: the growing threat of terrorism, the deterioration of the humanitarian situation, as well at the proliferation of coups d’Etat. I reaffirmed our clear and strong support to ECOWAS’ efforts to protect both security and democracy in the region. I also welcomed Nigeria’s leadership in the response to global challenges,” Colonna also said. Colonna further said the main priority between France and Nigeria for the coming years is to support even further cultural and creative industries in Nigeria.

“I signed this morning, with the Minister of Finance, an investment agreement for an amount of 100 million euros, for the I-Dice programme, through which AFD is going to support Nigerian entrepreneurs in digital and creative industries. We provide financing, expertise, but also exposure in France and in our outstanding cultural network in Nigeria, including the French Institute in Abuja and 10 Alliances Francaises.”