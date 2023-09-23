German Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt are exploring the possibility of replacing Kolo Muani with Super Eagles striker Gift Orban in the January 2024 transfer window, Soccernet.ng reports.

Frankfurt sold Muani to French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window for a fee worth around £95m and are now looking for a replacement.

Frankfurt have struggled with scoring goals this new season as evidenced by their 4 goals in 4 Bundesliga games and they are lacking a recognized number 9 in their attack.

They are now exploring the market for a new striker and their scouts have identified Gent hitman Gift Orban as a potential acquisition, according to German newspaper Bild, via Fussballtransfers

Orban was heavily linked with a move from KAA Gent Arena in the summer transfer window, with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur reportedly making contact with the Nigerian forward’s camp, but a deal did not happen, with the North London club instead choosing to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old started the season in impressive form, netting 6 goals in his first 6 games, but has failed to find the back of the net in his last 4 games.

He was missing from his team’s 1-1 Europa Conference League opener against Ukrainian side FK Zorya Luhansk on Thursday through injury, a competition he has thrived in, having scored the fastest hat trick in the Europe third-tier competition in 205 seconds of their second-leg Round of 16 tie against Istanbul Basaksehir last campaign.

Orban was called up to the Super Eagles squad by head coach Jose Peseiro for the last International break but failed to play due to an injury, in what would have been his maiden cap for Nigeria.