In a bid to strengthen French language in Nigerian educational sector,the France Embassy in Nigeria has launched solidarity Fund for Innovation Project,( FSPI).

Speaking at the launching ceremony in Abuja on Friday, French Ambassador Emmanuelle Blatmann explained that the project would help to enlarge French treachery’s pedagogical skills in Nigeria whereby puting French as Nigeria’s second official language in the national education policy.

Amb Blatmann stated that the choice of French language has proven to be very beneficial for young Nigerians given the academic and professional opportunities offered to those who master the language.

She lamented that the secondary school students face difficulties in speaking and writing the language due to lack of instructional materials and limited time allocated to the subject.

Blatmann said “this FSPI project will make it possible to deploy a program for 50 schools in 5 States in which local partners have clearly expressed the desire to intensify educational cooperation actions: Enugu, Plateau, Oyo, FCT and Lagos.

“Students face many challenges in mastering the writing and even more in speaking the language.

According to her ,lack of textbooks, limited technological equipment, low number of hours devoted to the teaching of French per week, and teachers who struggle to offer effective instruction in overcrowded classes.

“some teachers attest to a limited mastery of French and most of them have not been trained in the latest pedagogical approaches of French as a foreign language. These constraints have an impact on learners’ motivation and their level of French in general.

“Positioning French as a real language of communication in secondary schools and in the Nigerian public space, by supporting the training of secondary school teachers in Nigeria and creating a network of media platforms using the French language.”