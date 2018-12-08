French police clashed in Paris on Saturday with protesters staging a fourth weekend of “gilets jaunes” demonstrations against the government of President Emmanuel Macron.

Officers fired rubber bullets and hundreds of canisters of tear gas at the demonstrators, some of whom had set several vehicles on fire. At least 30 people were reported wounded, including three police officers, with 475 people taken into custody.

Rubber bullets found on Avenue de Friedland, leading toward the Arc de Triomphe, during protests on Saturday.

Two photographers from the newspaper Le Parisien were hit by projectiles. One was taken to hospital as dusk drew near in a city still in shock from last weekend’s riots — the worst to hit the French capital in decades. One Paris resident, teacher Francesca Testi, tweeted a video of gilets jaunes protesters smashing up what appeared to be a cafe.

Another French radio reporter, Boris Kharlamoff, tweeted a photo of his wounded stomach after being hit by a rubber bullet.

“A policeman shot at me with a rubber bullet even though my press arm band was showing,” he wrote. “It hurts but it’s alright. Colleagues be careful on the Champs-Elysees.”

A protestor wearing a “yellow vest” (gilet jaune) kneels in front of the police forces on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris on December 8, 2018 during a protest against rising costs of living they blame on high taxes. – Paris was on high alert on December 8 with major security measures in place ahead of fresh “yellow vest” protests which authorities fear could turn violent for a second weekend in a row.