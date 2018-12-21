In France the President is the head of State but day to day governance is carried out by the prime minister who could or could not be from the President’s party

Victor C. Ariole

“I believe countries should not be run with laws and decrees, it is completely outdated (…) modern politics is about striking deals.” –Ségolène Royal in FT

Modern politics is what seems to be going on in the Netherlands where mercantilist capitalism reigned in the times of the Vikings. Almost all the prisons in the Netherlands are no more for lack of anyone to be imprisoned as people find their different levels of self-fulfillment, work and recreation inclusive, without much worry. It is a country that observes in Toto neither parliamentary nor monarchical nor presidential system of governance; and Nigeria, still distracting itself with processes as if it has not been observed that in both parliamentary of Tafawa Balewa or presidential of Shehu Shagari personalities in form of cabals or masquerades distracting the institutions, remains adamant in shying away from real problems of making its populace reap the benefit of good governance.

For Segolene Royal it is the reason why France is facing currently the wave of protest of the gilet jaunes (yellow vests) as Macron’s Republic en Marche (On the Move) is turning to en Marche arriere (On the retreat). Deals were struck with the rich abolishing taxes on wealth but imposed taxes on fuel consumption and levies on pensioners.

Like Macron who came to power using mostly social media for his mobilization process, the yellow vests people are also social media mobilized without known leader. To Anne-Sylvaine they are leaderless. They are asking to be treated like the rich who have returned to France after Socialist party of Hollande so much taxed them that they relocated to places like the Netherlands and Luxembourg. For Segolene it is because Macron is ruling with “unelected experts who get picked up by their drivers in the morning to go to their ministries, spend their weekends in their county houses.”