Edo Govt, Etsako East, West, Central LGAs, development partners too

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Fugar Progressive Union (FPU), has called on the Federal Government to urgently intervene on the failed portion of the Auchi-Fugar-Agenebode road in Ayogwiri, Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo State.

The President-General, Fugar Progressive Union, Barrister Richard Anetekhai, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, said FPU regrets the current hardship being experienced by users of the Auchi-Fugar-Agenebode road as a result of the failed portion at Ayogwiri, in Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo State, due to environmental/ecological degradation.

Anetekhai explained that the Auchi-Fugar-Agenebode road, is the major road that links the three local government areas in Etsako and environs, and also leads to a portion of the River Niger, where commuters board ferries to Idah in Kogi State.

“It therefore means that the road is very pivotal to the social, economic, and cultural activities of not just the people of Etsako, but the entire Edo North and neighbouring areas, as it had become an alternative route to the Federal Capital Territory.

“FPU notes the ugly security situation in the country, particularly as the affected area has been prone to kidnapping and armed robbery in the past.

“Using alternative route established by the people as the only avenue of getting to their destination at this material time may expose users of the road to security risk.

“The FPU calls on the Federal Government to urgently intervene on the failed portion in order to ameliorate the hardship of the people who are already battling with the removal of fuel subsidy and other economic challenges,” Anetekhai said.

The Fugar Progressive Union further appealed to the Edo State Government, the three local government areas in Etsako and development partners to assist the people of Etsako in rescuing the people and other users of the road from further deterioration of the failed portion and from imminent calamity.