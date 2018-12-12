Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than four persons were, on Monday night, reportedly killed during a clash between rival cult groups, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

But the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, said two persons were killed in the cult clash.

Sources told Daily Sun that the incident occurred around 7:00p.m around Awe Street and Benue State Library, area of Wurukum.

According to our source, who did not want to be named, the incident was said to have been sparked off by the killing of one of the rival cult members who just returned home from Abuja for his father’s burial ceremony.

The Abuja returnee was said to have been shot right at the wake of his father which took place on Monday evening, while the attacker, a fifteen year old boy was chased and killed with stones around state library.

Our source further disclosed that after the killing of the two persons, the two rival cult groups mobilised and their members started going after one other resulting to the deaths of additional two persons.

Our Correspondent gathered that cult clashes were becoming a frequent occurrence in the area even as the cultists are said to sometimes dress in military uniforms to harass residents of the area.

But when contacted, CP Okon, who confirmed the report, however, stated that only two persons were killed in the clash between two rival cult groups.

He added that already, the police had moved into the area and 13 persons have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Suspected cultists killed two persons who are members of rival cult group and the Police arrested 13 suspected cultists in that same area. Security has been beefed up around the area.”

It would be recalled that two weeks ago, nine cultists were killed in Ushongo local government area of the state during a purported planned reconciliatory meeting while two others were earlier killed, in Makurdi, the state capital, by suspected cultists.