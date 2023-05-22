By Lukman Olabiyi

A non-profit organization, Gamaliel & Susan Onosode Foundation (GAMSU), has completed the renovation of Olomu Community Junior Secondary School, Ajah, Lagos State.

The organization, founded by the late Mr. Gamaliel Onosode in May 2013, is dedicated to improving the lives of children and youths through education.

GAMSU was established with a mission to provide underprivileged children and youths with the skills, resources and opportunities necessary for a brighter future through quality education.

The latest contribution of the foundation to the education sector in Lagos State was disclosed in a press statement.

The statement read: “In further pursuance of her mission, GAMSU has transformed a dilapidated four-classroom block at Olomu Community Junior Secondary School into a vibrant and conducive learning space.

“The renovated classrooms were officially commissioned and handed over to the school on Thursday, May 18, 2023. The newly renovated classrooms at Olomu Community School will provide students with a safe and conducive environment to enhance their educational journey.

“This project serves as a testament to GAMSU’s commitment to improving educational infrastructure and creating optimal learning environments for students in underprivileged communities.

“Last year, the foundation demonstrated its dedication to enhancing educational facilities by making a substantial donation to Aguda Grammar School in Surulere.

“The donation included the renovation of the junior and senior toilets, refurbishment of broken chairs and tables, as well as the provision of 50 students’ tables and chairs and 5 teachers’ tables and chairs.

“GAMSU’s unwavering passion for education and its tireless efforts to uplift young lives has set a remarkable precedent for excellence in Nigeria. As the foundation celebrates a decade of impactful work, it continues to follow the path set by its founder, Mr. Gamaliel Onosode, in its pursuit of holistic educational advancement and general excellence throughout the nation”.