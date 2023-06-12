By Damiete Braide

The Rex Mafiana Foundation, which seeks to help brilliant children and youths achieve their dreams and aspirations in life through provision of funds to access quality education, has been launched in Lagos.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion included Sir Ndukwe Osogho-Ajala, CEO, Soulmate Industries Limited, Mr. Kayode Falowo, chairman, Greenwich Group, and Mr. Jalo-Waziri Haruna, managing director/CEO, CSCS Plc, among others.

Founder of the organisation, Rex Mafiana, explained that quality and affordable education was the dream of many Nigerians.

According to him, statistics on quality and access to education in Nigeria are bad and, to make matters worse, “What we even think we know is the tip of the iceberg as it does not tally.’’

“I was not born with a silver spoon but I know what education has done for me. I was a brilliant boy in Enugu in primary school. I know that my best friend ended up a truck pusher, and this was because his parents couldn’t pay for his secondary education.

“We don’t have enough data and even the data we have is bad. If we extrapolate, it will give you a clear picture of how bad the situation is. And that is why some of us have been trying to do this,” he said.

He further added that the idea behind the foundation is to catch young Nigerians early and provide an equal playing ground for their future.

Also speaking, Khadijat Abdukadir, the Chief Executive Officer, Xerde Technologies said the issue is really dear, adding, “the Rex Mafiana Foundation endears itself to children and talented young people from underprivileged backgrounds.

The Foundation is focusing on an issue that affects our future because when young people are not catered for, there’s no future for them and the country.”

The ceremony also featured a panel discussion on the topic, ‘Access to Quality Education; Bridging the Barrier’.

The panelists were the Executive Director of Child Dignity Foundation, Amaka Awogu; Managing Director Bridge International Academies Foundation, Foyinsola Akinjayeju, accomplished business executive and immediate past CEO of Transcorp PLC, Valentine Ozigbo, and Amabelle Nwakanma, director of programmes, LEAP Africa, moderator of the session.

At the end of the panel discussion, it was agreed that to make education qualitative, accessible and affordable, stakeholders must work together to address the issue of quality and access as it affect the youths.