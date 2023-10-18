From Ajiri Daniels, Abuja

The Civitas Auxillium Foundation (CAF) has equipped over 800 pupils from six schools at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in the Wassa community of Abuja, with school supplies and classroom infrastructure to enable them have a hitch-free learning experience.

This, according to the foundation, was part of its 2023 KIT-A-CHILD outreach programme to provide support for vulnerable women and children who have been victims of violent conflict across the country, as well as those from indigent homes.

The foundation in collaboration with sister organisations such as Equipping the Needy Initiative, presented the materials to the schools, stressing that this is an integral part of their activities and a move towards enhancing academic performance of the students.

The Chief Operations Officer and Technical Lead of CAF, Mrs Elizabeth Duille, who spoke during the flag-off of the project at the Moving Star Academy in Wassa IDP camp, emphasised that the bedrock of any society was a concrete educational foundation and the literacy level of its people.

“The aim of our organisation is to support vulnerable women and children who have been victims of violent conflict across Nigeria, and most of them reside at the IDP Camps; and because they are resident in these camps, we decided to carry out our project here.

“There are a couple of schools across the IDP camps but we have identified six schools with an average of 800 pupils, and after conducting a NEEDS assessment, we discovered that over 50% of them were lacking in basic infrastructure – no chairs, no school books to write and, of course, no textbooks.

“So, what we have provided here today include desks, 2000 notebooks, and writing kits to improve their learning experience,” Duille noted.

She further explained that the organisation offers training, loans, and equipment to women living in IDP camps so they can be empowered to make a living and successfully reintegrate back into society.

“We empower women at the IDP camps to ensure that they have their lives back. Some actually do have skills but do not have resources to start up anything financially to cater for their families.

“We believe that everyone should have the dignity of earning and dignity of having to sustain himself or herself and their families,” Duille said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Mr Nathaniel Agu, a representative of Equipping the Needy Initiative, reaffirmed their dedication to assisting the underprivileged, orphans, and vulnerable groups in society.

“This will go along way in putting smiles on the faces of these children and I urge the government and other stakeholders to support them to make Nigeria a better place,” Agu said.

Also speaking, Mr Abdullahi Atiku of Tanzak Best Academy expressed appreciation to the foundation for the donations and commended their efforts in ensuring that the less privileged students have access to quality educational materials.

Atiku appealed to Governments at all levels as well as relevant stakeholders to support schools in IDP camps to ensure that no child was left behind in accessing quality education.

Similarly, a parent, Mr Aliyu Haliru-Adamu, said the donated items would relieve them from the burden of spending their lean resources on such items for their children.

A student, Faith Yohanna, said: “This gesture will go a long way to help us learn in a more conducive environment.

“Most of us came from the North-East because of insecurity, so the books and other learning materials will help save our parents’ money and enable us to have the other things we need in school.”