From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Real Care Humanity Foundation on Saturday empowered 89 artisans with working tools in Ede, Osun State.

The beneficiaries who are hairdressers, barbers, welders, plumbers, and fashion designers, were given working tools to aid their work and make life better for them.

Butterfly sewing machine was distributed to 30 beneficiaries; elephant 1.8 KVA generator was distributed to 18 beneficiaries; hair dryer was distributed to 14 beneficiaries; while 8 people got grinding machines.

Others are carpenters, shoemakers, electricians, battery chargers, and plumbers who were given different equipment.

The programme coordinator, Mujidat Agbabiaka, explained that the initiative was part of an effort to further address socio-economic issues that lead to crime, violence, suicidal attempts, suicides, and deaths in society.

According to Agbabiaka, the NGO was established to alleviate the suffering of Nigerian citizens and reduce the number of societal ills and suicide cases in the country.

“To encourage the culture of savings by small business owners, Real Care Humanity Foundation will open Jaiz Bank savings accounts for each beneficiary and pay N10,000 into the account. Beneficiaries will be expected to maintain these accounts with regular savings,” she added.

One of the beneficiaries, Wahab Aderemi, stated the sewing machine was timely and beneficial, saying that all his equipment is old.

Also, Akande Adeleke, who was given a generator and two clippers, said “I am the happiest among the beneficiaries. Since my shop was burgled, I have been roaming about the street. But this gesture will resuscitate my life for the better.”

The guest lecturers, Ustaz Olagunju Abdulganiy and Dr. Nurain Lawal, who spoke on “The Virtue of hard work, Patience, and Perseverance; and Building the Culture of Savings and Entrepreneurship,” advised the beneficiaries to imbibe the culture of savings for the future of their business.