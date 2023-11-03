…held 5km cancer walk

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Medicaid Cancer Foundation has donated N10 million to support cancer patient treatment in the National Hospital, Abuja.

The Foundation said the donation was a reflection of its commitment to a collaborative work with the National Hospital Abuja to provide the best care and support to cancer patients.

Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, in a statement, made available to journalists in Abuja, on Friday, restated the desire of the Foundation to support issues of cancer awareness and treatment in Nigeria within the available resources to it.

She said that part of its cancer awareness move was the recent five-kilometer walk that took place in Abuja, which was used to celebrate the significant milestone achieved so far in the mission to combat cancer.

She said the five-kilometer walk which kicked-off from Libreville Street, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, witnessed the participation of thousands of enthusiastic individuals, including cancer survivors, caregivers, policy makers and supporters.

She confirmed that the #WalkAwayCancer event featured compelling speeches, survivor stories, and inspirational moments that deeply resonated with the participants.

Dr. Zainab also said the march symbolized hope and a commitment to a cancer-free future, adding that funds raised during the event would be allocated to patient support, awareness campaigns, and cancer research initiatives.

She said: “Their collective aim was to raise awareness, express solidarity with those fighting cancer, and contribute to the fight against this challenging disease.

“The #WalkAwayCancer event embodied unity, determination, and a shared commitment to reducing the burden of cancer. Participants, dressed in vibrant pink, blue and white kit, marched together in support of cancer patients and their families.”

Dr. Zainab, expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the remarkable turnout, stressing that the turnout underscored the unwavering dedication to raising awareness and fighting cancer.

“The overwhelming support we received was a testament to the growing recognition of the importance of early detection, prevention, and support for those affected by this disease,” she stated.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who also participated in the walk appreciated the participants for their commitment to the fight against cancer.

He encouraged stakeholders to advocate for increased government funding for cancer treatment and care, acknowledging the substantial contributions made by the Medicaid Cancer Foundation in supporting cancer patients and influencing cancer-related policies.

Prof. Mahmud Raji, Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Abuja, expressed

gratitude to the participants, saying, “We are thankful to the Medicaid Cancer Foundation for this generous donation, which will enhance our ability to provide the best care and

support for our cancer patients.”

He said that National Hospital will continue to raise awareness, express solidarity with those fighting cancer, and contribute to the fight against the challenging disease.