From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Non-Governmental Organization, Odidere Community Foundation, has donated laboratory equipment to Community Grammar School, Ogbaagba, Ola-oluwa Local Government, Osun State.

The foundation also paid a salary of three teachers in the school, saying that the laboratory equipment was donated to encourage the students in research and technology.

A member of the foundation, Kabiru Adisa, who spoke on behalf of the chairman, Dapo Agboola, on Monday, explained that the foundation works collaboratively with communities to implement sustainable initiatives that improve the quality of life and create long-lasting positive change.

He stressed further that the resources will enable students to actively engage in practical experiments and explore scientific concepts practically and interactively.

“By enhancing the school’s laboratory facilities, the foundation aims to inspire a love for science and foster critical thinking skills among the students,” he added.

He urged the governor to invest more in research and technology and build established community schools that will be equipped with scientific equipment where students will be going for practicals and exams.

“If the government can establish community schools per local government and fully equip them, the best students can be going there every year to write exams that facilities can be used by other schools and the laboratory will be for the benefit of other students if at least 100 students graduates from that school, they will replicate it to another student in the community,” he added.