From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Africa Youth Growth Foundation (AYGF), has begun campaign against post-election violence, saying that aggrieved parties should seek legal redress instead of plunging the country into chaos.

AYGF Executive Director, Dr Arome Salifu, who spoke yesterday in Abuja during an aerobic session, said the organisation was using aerobics to draw the attention of Nigerians to embrace peace for national development.

The theme of the aerobic session was, ‘Mental and Physical Fitness For Development: Say No To Post Election Violence.’

He said: “Today, we are using this aerobics to pass the message of peace to Nigerians that they should not engage in violence regardless of the outcome of the election.

“If they are aggrieved, they should seek legal redress and not take laws into their hands.

“We are also telling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to provoke Nigerians by acts of sabotage.

“Nigerians tried after the presidential election by maintaining peace and we urge them to sustain it after the governorship and state assembly elections.”

Speaking further, AYGF Legal Adviser, Ramat Haruna, said, the exercise was initiated to stabilize those traumatized by the outcome of the election.

“We are telling Nigerians that a physical and mentally fit person should not engage in violence because violence only begets violence and nobody wins at the end of it.

“Nigerians need to come together to make the country a more beautiful and a prosperous nation,” he said.

In addition, Ms , the Foundation’s Communications Officer, Elizabeth Aduku, said: “We are actually using this as an opportunity to send a message to youths of Nigeria that no one should use them to incite violence after this election.

“Post-election will actually undermine

the democratic processes that we all are trying to build. So, say no to post election violence because Nigeria is ours.”