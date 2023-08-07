From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Arigbe Victor Foundation has received an award in recognition of its services to humanity in the fields of philanthropy, leadership, and youth empowerment.

The award ceremony was organised by the leadership of the Law Students Association (LAWSA) of the University of Benin for its final year students in Benin City

Presenting the award to the representatives of the foundation, Dean, Faculty of Law, Prof I. K Omoruyi, said the choice of the recipient for the special recognition award was informed by its relentless commitment to the improvement of the welfare of the downtrodden through it philanthropic deeds and efforts at enhancing youth inclusiveness in leadership and governance.

Chairman, organising committee of the award ceremony, Miss Itua Favour, lauded the facilitator of the Foundation, Arigbe Victor, for his years of support for youths and the activities of the association, as well as the foundation’s philanthropic efforts to humanity.

Responding on behalf of the Arigbe Victor Foundation, Zekeri Jr, the foundation’s director of publicity, appreciated the organisers for considering it worthy of such recognition and urged the upcoming lawyers not to stray from the path of truth, equity, and justice, as the future of our country depends on their informed input in the affairs of the society and its development, and assured them of the foundation’s and its founder’s continued support.