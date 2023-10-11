By Chinenye Anuforo

Fouani Nigeria Ltd, a leading distributor of electronics and home appliances, last weekend unveiled the Huawei Power-M Inverter in Nigerian market.

The Huawei Power-M Inverter is engineered to provide efficient and reliable energy solutions for both residential and commercial applications. Its advanced features aim to revolutionize energy consumption and management.

Speaking at the event, which also served as the platform for Fouani to announce its new role as the official distributor of Huawei products in Nigeria, Mr. Mohamed Fouani, managing director of Fouani Nigeria Ltd, explained that there has been a lot of demand for clean, affordable energy and, as a result, the company came up with its partnership with Huawei. He said, “Huawei is one of the globally largest manufacturers of energy solutions in the world. We are partnering with them to introduce this product and today, it’s available in all our outlets nationwide in nine major cities and over 50 outlets for retail.”

The product can meet individual (domestic), organizational or industrial needs and starts from five kilowatts to multi-megawatt solutions. The domestic products are readily available, while larger ones are available base on order.

He pointed out that, the decision to launch in the nine cities was based on demand, supply, and accessibility.

On whether the company is competing with discos (electricity distribution companies), he said, “We are not competing with anyone. But, we are sure that even the discos may acquire energy through solar solutions.

The whole world is going solar, it’s not only in Nigeria, the whole world is going solar because it’s green, clean and less expensive”, he explained.

He added that the market response has been positive, with technicians and engineers providing support and monitoring installations.

In his own remarks, Mr. Eric Yang, Director at Huawei stated that the newly launched product is very profitable solution. “It is an innovative solution. It is less expensive than all other alternatives. Today, with the high cost of oil products and the difficulties in the energy distribution, solar solutions is the only solution that can meet people’s needs. Therefore, we come up with this solution which not only solve domestic need but also commercial and industrial needs.

Giving insights into the new product, Mr. Jeremiah Ejiro said the product came with an excellent ultra fast charging and has a fan less design and so, operating with noise less than 29 db adding that it has smart mobile app management, meaning that one can monitor device running status in real time.

He also said Huawei Power M inverter has most stable LFP Battery with no fire risk and has five year warranty amongst other benefits.