…New mini LED, 8K laser TVs will hit market soon

By Chinenye Anuforo

Fouani Nigeria Limited, leader in the electronics industry unveiled three groundbreaking products, showcasing Hisense’s innovation and excellence in the Nigerian market.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, Mr. Mohammed Fouani, the Managing Director of Fouani Nigeria Ltd highlighted how Hisense has rapidly emerged as one of the leading electronics brand in Nigeria.

“We are thrilled to host this annual product launch event for Hisense, a brand that has gained significant recognition and trust among Nigerian consumers,” Fouani said.

“With the introduction of these innovative products, Hisense continues to push the boundaries of technology, delivering remarkable experiences that enrich the lives of our valued customers,” he added.

The range of products at the event include: Hisense 98 Inch U7H ULED TV: This colossal television offers an unparalleled viewing experience with its advanced ULED technology, delivering breathtaking picture quality and immersive entertainment.

Hisense PureFlat 68WCD Smart Refrigerator: Combining elegance with functionality, this smart refrigerator redefines convenience, featuring state-of-the-art technology, ample storage space, and energy-efficient performance.

Hisense U5120G SoundBar: Elevating audio experiences to new heights, this sleek SoundBar delivers crystal-clear sound and immersive surround effects, enhancing the overall home entertainment setup.

On his part, Mr. Jack Gong, the General Manager of Hisense West Africa, also addressed the audience, shedding light on Hisense’s widespread presence in Nigerian households and their commitment to delivering superior quality products.

According to him, “every year Hisense will invest more than 5% of our profits into research and development. Our goal is to bring the most advanced technological products to Nigeria. Very soon, Hisense will bring our new Mini LED and 8K laser TVs. We understand the importance of staying at the forefront of technological advancements and continuously strive to introduce innovative products that enhance your viewing experience” .

The event served as a platform for attendees to experience firsthand the cutting-edge features, exceptional quality, and unrivaled performance of the showcased Hisense products. Guests had the opportunity to interact with the Hisense team, explore the latest technologies, and gain insights into the future of home electronics.