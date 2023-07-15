From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Former Commandant of the National Defence College(NDC), Rear Admiral Murtala Bashir, has been pulled out of the services of the Nigerian Navy.

Bashir, was pulled out in a colorful ceremony held at the college premises in Abuja.

The former commandant who spent 17 months at the NDC, said the college under his leadership recorded tremendous successes in the areas of curriculum development, infrastructure and welfare.

He also said that NDC had in the last 17 months made efforts to achieve stable power supply, through the installation of an independent power plant, embarked on tremendous infrastructural development in terms of accommodation and construction of a Secondary School among others.

Bashir, who said the efforts had led to expansion of infrastructure, to boost academic activities, said the college had also tremendously overhauled its information and technology facilities to enhance research.

So far, he said 20 countries are participating in Course 31, while four other countries have indicated interest to be part of course 32, in 2024.

He attributed the successes to the support of staff and the governing board and urged them to extend the same support and cooperation to his successor, Rear Adm. Olumuyiwa Olotu.

He said “It is also noteworthy that the efforts made during my tour of duty have enhanced the status and reputation of the college.

“To buttress this point in the past 17 months, the college recorded a total of 52 visits, which comprised 18 from members of the diplomatic corps and international military institutions, while 34 visits were from strategic ministries, departments and agencies.

“Suffice it to state that all the visits were geared towards different possible collaborations with the college to enhance security and development.

“While some of these visits have yielded immediate gains, the outcome of some are yet to come to fruition. The visits have further proved the status of the college internationally.

“Pertinently, we have 21 international participants from 20 different countries undergoing course 31 and for the next course 32, we are expecting participants from four additional countries,” he said.

“In terms of curricula, we have made cautious efforts to introduce changes to make it more responsive to current and emerging security and developmental challenges.

“In this light, we have embedded the Masters programme in the 11 months duration of the Higher Strategic Course even though the participants will still have to have their convocations at either the Nigerian Defence Academy or University of Ibadan.

“Going forward, we have initiated steps to transform the college into a full-fledged university where the masters programme will be completely domiciled in the college.

“In addition, the College initiated a joint capstone exercise between the National Defence College and the Services War Colleges in order to enhance the interface between the strategic and operational levels of warfare in the field.

“The maiden exercise will be conducted next month.”

While noting that the college had introduced short courses like the Policy Implementation and Analysis course and the Strategic Analysis course which had participants from the Armed Forces of Nigeria and strategic ministries, departments and agencies, the former commandant said “This is in line with our believe in the whole of society approach, which is considered to be a more holistic approach and which is gaining currency globally.

“I must also mention that the Center for Strategic Research and Studies has been repositioned for better service delivery, considering its status as a think tank for the Armed Forces of Nigeria and indeed the country.

“In this regard, the center has organised many international conferences, seminars and roundtables and the outputs have been forwarded to appropriate superior authorities for further necessary action,” he said.

He urged the participants of course 31, who had endured the rigours of the course, to remain focused for the remaining period to be able to apply all they learnt to their services, organisations and countries even though he had wished to be there when they are graduating from the college.