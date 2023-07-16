From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Hon. Silas Ali Agara, joined the incumbent Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, in attending a Thanksgiving Service in Yola, Adamawa State.

In a message sent to Sun Correspondent he noted that the service was held in honor of the immediate past SGF, Boss Mustapha, to celebrate the successful completion of his tenure.

He said the event took place at the St. Monica Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria, (LCCN) Cathedral in Yola, stressing that he was honoured to be part of the guest at the ceremony extols Boss Mustapha as a leader with great quality of service to humanity.

In a message, President Bola Tinubu, represented by Senator George Akume, praised Mustapha for his dedicated service to the country, noting that he had been a transparent leader who contributed to national unity through fair decision-making.

The president hinted that Mustapha could be expected to serve Nigerians in a higher capacity in the future.

Former president Goodluck Jonathan, represented by Dr. Godbless Erunia, acknowledged Mustapha’s role in stabilizing the previous government and called on Nigerians to follow his example of selfless service. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, represented by Babajide Ojudu, described Mustapha as a role model for Nigerian youth, encouraging them to emulate his leadership qualities.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, who organized the Thanksgiving Service, commended Mustapha for his corruption-free service to the nation and urged him to prepare for higher responsibilities in the future. Various speakers, including clergymen and royal fathers, also praised Mustapha for his contributions to the country’s development.

In his remarks, Boss Mustapha expressed gratitude to all those present and called on Nigerians to support the current administration to ensure the success of democracy in the country.